DOJ Source Shuts Down NYT Affirmative Action Story

The New York Times is making allegations about the Justice Department “without evidence” a DOJ source said Wednesday.

A Times story published late on Tuesday claimed that the DOJ will work towards investigating admission policies against white students.

The story’s lead read: “The Trump administration is preparing to redirect resources of the Justice Department’s civil rights division toward investigating and suing universities over affirmative action admissions policies deemed to discriminate against white applicants, according to a document obtained by The New York Times.”

The Times story is based on an internal personnel announcement seeking attorneys to work on “investigations and possible litigation related to intentional race-based discrimination in college and university admissions.” The Times reporter wrote that the announcement does not mention any specific race, but infers that its phrasing is connected to “programs designed to bring more minority students to university campuses.”

A DOJ source with knowledge of the posting told TheDC, “The story appears to assume it deals with white students without evidence. ”

The source added: “This was a personnel posting; it does not reflect a new policy or program or any changes to longstanding DOJ policy. Whenever there’s a credible allegation of discrimination on the basis of race, the department will look into it.”

Intentional race-based discrimination on campus is not an issue that pertains to only one race. In 2015, 60 Asian-American groups came together to file a federal complaint against Harvard University and other Ivy League schools, saying that high-scoring Asian students are being passed over due to race-based quotas. A similar complaint was filed in 2016 by 132 Asian-American groups.