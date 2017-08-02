FLASHBACK: Harry Reid Says ‘No Sane Country’ Would Give Illegal Immigrants Citizenship [VIDEO]

While on the Senate floor in 1993, then Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada implied that United States leaders were completely in error for providing a method for illegal immigrants to gain citizenship.

“If making it easy to be an illegal immigrant isn’t enough how about offering an award to be an illegal alien no sane country would do that, right? Guess again,” Reid said.

“If you break our laws by entering this country without permission and give birth to a child we reward that child with US citizenship and guarantee full access to all public and social services this society provides and that’s a lot of services,” he added.

Reid asked former President Barack Obama to reconsider plans on arresting illegal immigrants in 2016, saying the U.S. should focus on addressing the instability in Central America.

