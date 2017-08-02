Politics
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks during his leadership portrait unveiling ceremony December 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The leadership portrait unveiling ceremony was held to honor the outgoing Democratic leader. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)   WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks during his leadership portrait unveiling ceremony December 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The leadership portrait unveiling ceremony was held to honor the outgoing Democratic leader. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)   

FLASHBACK: Harry Reid Says ‘No Sane Country’ Would Give Illegal Immigrants Citizenship [VIDEO]

Photo of Henry Rodgers
Henry Rodgers
Political Reporter
4:52 PM 08/02/2017

While on the Senate floor in 1993, then Democratic Sen. Harry Reid of Nevada implied that United States leaders were completely in error for providing a method for illegal immigrants to gain citizenship.

“If making it easy to be an illegal immigrant isn’t enough how about offering an award to be an illegal alien no sane country would do that, right? Guess again,” Reid said.

“If you break our laws by entering this country without permission and give birth to a child we reward that child with US citizenship and guarantee full access to all public and social services this society provides and that’s a lot of services,” he added.

WATCH:

Reid asked former President Barack Obama to reconsider plans on arresting illegal immigrants in 2016, saying the U.S. should focus on addressing the instability in Central America.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Tags: Democratic Party, DNC, Harry Reid
  Show 0 comments