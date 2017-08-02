Jim Comey Will Be Publishing His Memoirs Very Soon

Former FBI Director James Comey will be publishing his memoirs in Spring 2018, his publisher announced on Wednesday.

The untitled work, which is being published by Flatiron Books, will include “yet-unheard anecdotes” from Comey’s government career.

“Throughout his career, James Comey has had to face one difficult decision after another as he has served the leaders of our country,” Bob Miller, Flatiron’s president and publisher, said in a statement to the Associated Press.

“His book promises to take us inside those extraordinary moments in our history, showing us how these leaders have behaved under pressure. By doing so, Director Comey will give us unprecedented entry into the corridors of power, and a remarkable lesson in leadership itself.”

It is not clear whether Comey will write about his short-lived but tumultuous relationship with President Trump. Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9, in the midst of the FBI investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government during the presidential campaign.

Comey has said in public that he was angered by the firing and by the Trump administration’s comments about his management of the FBI.

In retaliation, Comey released memos that he had written following his meetings and phone conversations with Trump. He gave at least one of those memos to a friend, Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman, and instructed him to provide a read-out to the New York Times.

Comey wrote that memo following a Feb. 14 meeting with Trump in the Oval Office. Comey claims that Trump asked him to shut down the FBI’s investigation of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who had been fired as national security adviser the day before.

Comey has come under heavy criticism for compiling the memos and leaking them to a friend.

Financial details of Comey’s book deal have not been revealed. But according to the Associated Press, people with knowledge of the auction for Comey’s memoir said that the deal is for at least $2 million.

