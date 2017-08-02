Joe Scarborough Labels Fox News Lawsuit ‘Steaming Pile Of Poo’ [VIDEO]

Joe Scarborough called out the White House for allegedly coordinating with Fox News on its Seth Rich murder story Wednesday on “Morning Joe,” referring to the situation as a “steaming pile of poo.”

Fox News retracted an article back in May that alleged DNC staffer Seth Rich was involved in leaking sensitive information to Wikileaks. Private investigator Rod Wheeler, who was probing Rich’s murder on behalf of his parents, filed a lawsuit against Fox News for allegedly coordinating with the White House on the story.

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said the White House has denied involvement in coordinating with Fox but added former White House press secretary Sean Spicer admitted to meeting with the Rich family in person.

“The kids call that, a ‘steaming pile of poo,'” said Scarborough.

Brezinski recoiled in disgust from Scarborough’s comment and said the story was not something to be mocked.

“I’m not sure we can make fun. It’s terrible. What will we say to our children about this?”

