John Kelly, the new White House chief of staff, called Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday to assure him that his job is safe despite recent criticisms from President Trump.

According to the Associated Press, two sources familiar with the phone call said Kelly called Sessions on Saturday to reassure him that the White House is proud of the work he is doing and wants him to continue in his current role.

Kelly was appointed to chief of staff on Friday shortly after Reince Priebus resigned, meaning his call to Sessions was one of his first acts on the job.

Sessions’ job appeared to be in danger after President Trump repeatedly expressed ire that Sessions had recused himself from the Russia probe.

Trump said he would have never hired Sessions if he knew the AG was going to recuse himself, and also criticized Sessions for not investigating Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“We will see what happens,” Trump said when asked last week if Sessions was going to remain in the cabinet. “Time will well. Time will tell.”

Session has expressed no desire to resign from his position, insinuating that Trump would have to fire him if he wanted him gone.

