MSNBC Has Meltdown Over Trump’s Economic Claims [VIDEO]

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle joined forces to slam Trump for championing the country’s economic growth during an announcement Wednesday on a major immigration reform bill.

“Get off of this GDP kick,” said Velshi. “It’s nonsensical and it’s disingenuous. I don’t know how many different ways I can say this.”

“So much sass, so much sass,” Ruhle said as she closed her eyes and shook her head side to side.

Velshi took it personally when Trump said the media has ignored historic stock market gains.

“What have I been doing for the past 22 years?” he asked.

He claimed the 2.6 percent growth Trump touted was nothing special as it happened in 14 quarters during Barack Obama’s presidency. This prompted Ruhle to smile and point across the desk at Velshi asking him to “say it again.”

Velshi emphatically repeated himself before concluding that Trump’s claims are “just not true.”

