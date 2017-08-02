NSC Staffer Fired After Memo Alleging Globalists, Islamists Are Trying To Take Down Trump

National Security Council staffer Rich Higgins was fired in July after issuing a memo in which he argued globalists and Islamists are attempting to derail President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Former Pentagon official Rich Higgins served as director for strategic planning at the NSC, but was let go after he wrote a memo detailing threats to Trump’s presidency specifically stemming from groups like globalists, bankers, Islamists and the deep state, The Atlantic reports.

The memo, written in May and reviewed by The Atlantic, states “Globalists and Islamists recognize that for their visions to succeed, America, both as an ideal and as a national and political identity, must be destroyed.”

It further goes on to argue that similar interests between the two groups has prompted “Islamists [to] ally with cultural Marxists because, as far back as the 1980s, they properly assessed that the left has a strong chance of reducing Western civilization to its benefit.”

Higgins, however, projected that in the end, Islamists will successfully take over the cultural Marxists, but it seems even Higgins’ own bosses were unhappy with the memo.

A source told The Atlantic that Higgins was brought before the White House Counsel’s office two weeks ago and asked about the memo, which then led to National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster’s deputy Ricky Waddell informing Higgins shortly after on July 21 he was being let go.

It’s unclear how McMaster became aware of the memo.

Higgins’ removal spells another victory for the McMaster camp, which was also able to oust Derek Harvey, senior director for the Middle East, last Thursday.

“McMaster wants his own guy,” a senior White House aide told Politico.

Harvey, believed to have good relationship with White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, was known for compiling a list of Obama administration holdovers on the NSC suspected of leaking to the press. For his part, McMaster has strenuously denied the idea that holdovers are interfering in Trump’s agenda.

A White House official last Thursday told The Daily Caller News Foundation that Michael Bell, Harvey’s deputy, was remaining with the NSC, and since then, Bell has been promoted to Harvey’s old position as senior director for the Middle East.

