Pence Says Sanctions Bill Sends A ‘Very Clear Message’ To Russia

Vice President Mike Pence said the sanctions bill that President Donald Trump signed Wednesday sends a clear message that Russia’s destabilizing activities will not be tolerated.

Pence made it clear in his comments that the United States is sending the message to Russian leadership that it will no longer tolerate their “rogue regimes.” The vice president added that this bill will create a better relationship between the two countries.

“By signing this legislation, we’re sending a very clear message that Russia’s destabilizing activities, its support for rogue regimes are no longer going to be tolerated. But, our hope is that it will lay a foundation for better relations with Russia,” Pence said in an interview with Fox News during a trip to Eastern Europe.

The vice president also mentioned the ongoing provocations on the U.S. by North Korea and Iran.

“President Trump believes whatever frustration that we feel for Congress limiting his authority on foreign affairs, that, on balance, this legislation reaffirms the president’s strong commitment to ongoing sanctions with Russia, to make it clear their destabilizing behaviors are not acceptable to the United States, and that ongoing provocations from North Korea and Iran will no longer be accepted,” Pence said.

Pence also mentioned his current trip abroad, where he is reassuring allies in Eastern Europe that the U.S. is on their side.

“The president sent me here, sent me to the Baltic states, sent me to Georgia with a very clear message that America is going to stand with our allies, that America First does not mean America alone,” Pence said. (RELATED: Trump Signs Russian Sanctions But Calls Bill ‘Seriously Flawed’)

WATCH:

Pence arrived in Estonia Sunday afternoon for his three-country visit of Eastern Europe, and plans on returning to the U.S. Wednesday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].