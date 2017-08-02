Russian Leader: U.S. Establishment Will Try To Remove Trump

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev claimed on Wednesday America’s new sanctions against Russia is another move by U.S. elites to take down President Trump.

In a post published to his Facebook page, Medvedev argued that by accepting sanctions, “The Trump administration has shown its total weakness by handing over executive power to Congress in the most humiliating way.”

Medvedev added, “This changes the power balance in US political circles,” and allegedly shows the establishment’s determination to remove the president from office.

“The US establishment fully outwitted Trump; the President is not happy about the new sanctions, yet he could not but sign the bill,” the prime minister wrote. “The issue of new sanctions came about, primarily, as another way to knock Trump down a peg. New steps are to come, and they will ultimately aim to remove him from power. A non-systemic player has to be removed.”

Medvedev, who has previously served as Russian president, said that the sanctions supposedly “ignore” the interests of America’s business community and shows anti-Russia hysteria has taken over the nation’s discourse.

“Anti-Russian hysteria has become a key part of both US foreign policy (which has occurred many times) and domestic policy (which is a novelty),” he continued in his post.

Vladimir Putin’s deputy also said that the sanctions signaled an end to “hopes for improving our relations with the new US administration” and amount to “a declaration of a full-fledged economic war on Russia.”

Medvedev concludes his post with the assertion that “sanctions are meaningless overall.”

“We will cope,” he declared.

The House and Senate passed the Russia sanctions last week with veto-proof majorities. Trump signed them into law, with caveats about how the bill’s stipulations on presidential power may violate the Constitution. (RELATED: Trump Colludes With Congress To Sanction Russia)

The sanctions were enacted to retaliate against Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.