Scarborough Rips Ivanka’s Tweet About John Kelly, Calls It ‘Repulsive’ And ‘Repugnant’ [VIDEO]

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough took issue with Ivanka Trump’s tweet regarding White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly Wednesday on “Morning Joe,” calling it “repugnant” and “repulsive.”

After Kelly was sworn in to replace outgoing Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Ivanka tweeted she was looking forward to working alongside him, adding he’s a “true American hero.”

Looking forward to serving alongside John Kelly as we work for the American people. General Kelly is a true American hero. pic.twitter.com/XQLuFaS3ce — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 31, 2017

Scarborough felt her proximity to the chief of staff was irregular and would only serve to hobble the administration. “It illustrates exactly what has hurt this White House over the last six months,” he said. “It explains why Gen. Kelly needs to report to his boss Donald Trump.”

Co-host Willie Geist defended Ivanka, believing her to be sincere.

“It is not fine to have a structure where you let family members wander around your chief of staff and guide policy,” replied Scarborough.

Scarborough said it was in the best interest of the country for Invaka to “get out of the way” and not work alongside Kelly whatsoever.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said Ivanka should “own” her failures and realize it’s time to withdraw from decision making at the White House.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]