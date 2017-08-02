SCHOCK TRIAL: Attorneys Want Case Dismissed For Inappropriate Questions

Attorneys for former Illinois Republican Rep. Aaron Schock requested his campaign finance case be dismissed Tuesday due to the prosecution’s reportedly prejudicial interest in Schock’s sex life.

Federal prosecutors asked more than a dozen witnesses probing questions about Schock’s sex life, whether he actually dated a woman he went on dates with, and whether the former congressman who decorated his office in “Downton Abbey” style is gay.

“The government has investigated nearly every facet of Mr. Schock’s professional, political, and personal life. This even includes his sex life,” Schock’s defense lawyers said, filing for the case to be thrown out.

“It is no secret that there has long been speculative gossip in the media about Mr. Schock’s sexual orientation. For no apparent reason, the government has felt itself compelled to investigate this too,” the report says. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Check Out The Celebrity Lifestyle That Got Aaron Schock Indicted)

The attorneys believe the prosecution’s inquiries into Schock’s sexual preferences are not just offensive, but prejudicial.

“Indeed, from the very inception of this investigation, the government has discussed with witnesses whether Mr. Schock is gay, whether he really ‘dated’ his ex-girlfriend (a highly accomplished diplomat and attorney), and whether he spent the night or shared hotel rooms with her.”

Schock was indicted in November following a year-long criminal investigation by the Department of Justice into his use of federal funds. Schock pleaded not guilty to the charges, and claims the investigation into his office’s spending habits was an “attempt to manufacture a crime.”

