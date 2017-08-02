Trump Budget Director Says Health Care Failure Will ‘Haunt’ GOP [VIDEO]

Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Mick Mulvaney still has hope for the Republican’s health care efforts but said failure will “haunt” the GOP.

Mulvaney went on both Fox News and CNN Wednesday morning to speak about the GOP’s current efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare and insisted that President Donald Trump is not going to give up health care and neither should the Senate. If the GOP cannot fix the legislation, it will “haunt” the Republican party, he said.

“That’s the type of mistake that really follows through to haunt you in the future if you don’t fix it. So I do think it’s important to continue to work on health care,” Mulvaney said on Fox News.

Mulvaney brought up his past job as a congressman before being confirmed as OMB director in mid-February to express his frustration with the stalled effort in Congress.

“Remember, seven months ago I was an elected member of Congress. I don’t know how you run saying something for seven years — that we’ll repeal and replace Obamacare if you give us the House, if you give us the Senate, if you give us the White House,”and then when the voters give that to you, you don’t follow through on that promise,” he said.

WATCH:

OMB Dir. Mulvaney: I don’t understand how you run for 7 yrs saying you’ll repeal & replace ACA and then don’t follow through on that promise pic.twitter.com/mDNXel2XRZ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 2, 2017

Mulvaney had a very similar message on CNN where he explained that insurance companies should not be bailed out. He also defended the GOP health care legislation and said Trump’s message on health care is easy to comprehend.

“The way to fix that is not by bailing out the insurance companies. These cost sharing reduction payments are payments to the insurance companies in order to get them to support Obamacare in the first place,” Mulvaney said. “The president’s attitude is fairly simple. If people are suffering, and they are, and they will continue to suffer because we have not repealed or replaced Obamacare, why shouldn’t insurance companies similarly suffer?”

WATCH:

.@MickMulvaneyOMB talks “MAGAnomics”: “We are trying to follow through on the promises … to repeal and replace” https://t.co/HVeohRMFwL — New Day (@NewDay) August 2, 2017

“We are trying to follow through on the promises that we made as a party, which is repeal and replace,” Mulvaney said.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].