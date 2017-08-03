Arnold Schwarzenegger Wants To ‘Blow Up’ Redistricting Efforts

Former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to “blow up” the current way of redrawing district lines and create a new, fairer way of allocating representation in Congress.

“In the movies, you solve this problem very quickly,” the politician and star told Politico in July. “You go in the room, you break the door down, and you see all these guys mapping out the district lines and all this stuff, fixing the system-you just go blow up the room, burn the maps, throw everyone out the window, and your job is done.”

The former governor is working with the Campaign Legal Center on an upcoming lawsuit that calls into question the 2011 districts in the state of Wisconsin. The Republican-controlled legislature created the plan that at three-judge panel later struck down as unconstitutional, according to Roll Call.

Schwarzenegger wants to do away with partisan methods to draw voting districts, pointing to several changes he enacted to the process as governor of California.

The state utilizes a nonpartisan redistricting committee, as well as a “jungle primary,” where members of all parties run in the same primary race, and only the top two contenders continue on to the general election. The California redistricting Committee was recently awarded a Harvard Kennedy School award.

“I wish we could do like John Travolta with Saturday Night Fever, where he starts dancing. He’s disco dancing, and then all of a sudden, within one year, you have a million more discothèques all over the world,” the icon said about the amount of influence he hopes to wield in the redistricting process. “You wish that you could do the same thing with the environmental issues or in the redistricting or good government practice.”

