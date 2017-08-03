Cruz Says They Could Be The Most Productive Congress Ever

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said Republicans in the 115th Congress have the potential to make history if they manage to accomplish health care reform, tax reform, regulatory reform, and confirming conservative federal and Supreme Court judges.

“If we deliver on those four, this would be the most productive Congress in decades,” he told reporters Thursday. “If we fail on those four this Congress would be a heartbreaking missed opportunity.”

The Senate was expected to stay in session through next week, but opted to recess early in the wake of Republicans hitting an impasse on repealing and replacing Obamacare. While the GOP has struggled to accomplish some of their top legislative goals despite holding the majority, Cruz said he thinks they can come together and pass their top priorities.

“At this point, neither of them (health care and tax reform) are accomplished — I believe we can get both done, and I believe we can deliver on all four,” he continued.

Cruz said he has attempted to bridge the party divide, adding he believes they can come to a consensus it will lead to exponential economic growth.

“If we deliver on Obamacare repeal, on tax reform, on reg reform the result will be extraordinary economic growth, millions of jobs, wages are rising.

Senate Republicans failed to pass the motion to proceed on the scaled-back version of the Obamacare repeal bill Friday. Leadership has indicated they plan on moving on to tax reform and are awaiting the scored from the Congressional Budget Office on two amendments they hope will bring the party together on health care.

