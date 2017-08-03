If You Want To Hear The Mooch Say Everything Out Loud: Here’s The Recording

Reporter Ryan Lizza shared segments of his phone call with short-lived White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci during an appearance on “The New Yorker Radio Hour” Thursday.

“So many politicians believe when they’re failing, they believe that the real problem is just a communications strategy—that if only the American public heard and saw what the most loyal supporters saw in the President, everything would be solved,” Lizza said during the interview. “‘Let Trump be Trump’ is the cliché, right? That was Scaramucci’s communications strategy, and I think that’s how he helped convince the President that he should take over the communications shop, even though he had no experience doing this.”

Lizza discussed the unhinged diatribe with The New Yorker’s David Remnick, describing the experience of receiving an unsolicited call from Scaramucci, who threatened that he would fire the entire White House communications staff if Lizza did not surrender his source. (RELATED: Trump Loved The Mooch’s Outrageous Rant)

Scaramucci, a long time New York financier, made the call to Lizza only five days after being appointed lead President Donald Trump’s communications team. Scaramucci’s tenure lasted just 10 days as Gen. John Kelly dismissed the newly appointed communications director in his first act as Chief of Staff Monday.

