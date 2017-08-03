Krauthammer Warns: ‘Some Republicans’ Want Trump ‘Taken Out Of Office’ [VIDEO]

Fox News commentator Charles Krauthammer warned Thursday night that members of the political establishment, including some Republicans, are angling to remove President Trump from office.

In a Fox News interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson following Trump’s rally in West Virginia, Krauthammer warned that removing the sitting president from office would be a “catastrophic mistake” that would “cause a rupture in the country.”

“I think we are really headed into very choppy and dangerous constitutional waters. We know what the Democrats want to do: they want to get control of the House and then start impeachment. Now, I happen to think, as you know, I opposed the Trump candidacy, I don’t think he is very well fit for the presidency, but fitness is not a reason for impeachment and removal — high crimes are,” Krauthammer said. (RELATED: Mueller Grand Jury Scrutinizing Trump Jr. Meeting)

“Here we have, we have a prosecutor looking for high crimes. With Watergate, you started with a crime and then you try to find out what happened. Here, they are looking for a crime. Perhaps they will find one, I don’t know. As of yet, I haven’t heard of one. Collusion is unseemly, but it ain’t a crime. So, you have got a political establishment, mostly democratic, but there are some republicans who would like to see him taken out of office,” he continued.

“I think that would be a catastrophic mistake. It would cause a rupture in the country where people would say when ‘we people, the ones who have been abandoned and when we elect somebody we like, our guy gets taken out? ‘I thought we had a stable democracy.’ Again, I think he is unfit, but that’s not the grounds for removal.”

WATCH:

Krauthammer’s comments echoed the message Trump sent to his supporters at the rally Thursday night. Democrats, Trump said, are using the Russia investigation to “cheat” the voters they couldn’t win over at the election booth.

“They can’t beat us at the voting booths, so they’re trying to cheat you out of the future and the future that you want,” Trump said. “They’re trying to cheat you out of the leadership you want with a fake story that is demeaning to all of us, and most importantly, demeaning to our country and demeaning to our Constitution.”