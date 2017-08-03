Mueller Grand Jury Scrutinizing Trump Jr. Meeting

A grand jury impaneled by special counsel Robert Mueller in connection with the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has issued subpoenas concerning Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Kremlin-aligned lawyers during the campaign.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the panel began its work in recent weeks. Grand juries are seated to assess the validity of an accusation brought by prosecutors in advance of an indictment. Though the primary task of a grand jury is to issue an indictment, they also allow prosecutors to subpoena documents and question witnesses under oath.

Reuters subsequently reported that the grand jury has issued subpoenas concerning Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya, a Russian lawyer with Kremlin connections hawking opposition research about former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

It is not clear whether the subpoenas compel the appearance of witnesses, the production of documents, or both.

Trump’s Jr.’s legal counsel did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s inquiries by press time.

