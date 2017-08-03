Mueller Seats Grand Jury In Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has impaneled a grand jury in Washington, D.C., in connection with his ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday the panel began its work in recent weeks. Grand juries are seated to assess the validity of an accusation brought by prosecutors in advance of an indictment. Though the primary task of a grand jury is to issue an indictment, they also allow prosecutors to subpoena documents and question witnesses under oath.

Ty Cobb, a White House lawyer coordinating the administration’s response to Mueller’s probe, expressed hope the development would accelerate the conclusion of the investigation.

“Grand jury matters are typically secret,” Cobb told the Journal. “The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly.”

“The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller,” he added.

The probe is apparently separate from the grand jury that was impaneled in Alexandria, Va., in connection with the investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. This suggests the probe has expanded to include other individuals, and that a single grand jury does not have the capacity to evaluate all the evidence Mueller’s office has marshaled.

Stocks tumbled shortly after the Journal’s report.

