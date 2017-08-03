Attorney General Jeff Sessions reaffirmed his belief that the United States needs to build a wall on its southern border during a Thursday interview regarding the MS-13 gang.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson asked Sessions what the United States could do to prevent the violent MS-13 gang from making its way into the country, and Sessions’ answer was immediate and clear.

“We need the wall,” he asserted. “We need better enforcement at the border and we need to be able to deport people rapidly.”

Sessions also blamed an Obama-era policy related to unaccompanied minors for the spread of the MS-13 gang, arguing that some of the “unaccompanied minors” are actually gang members taking advantage of the policy.

“They say what city they want to go to…and we take them and turn them over, sometimes to gang members, sometimes to relatives who have very little control over these young people and they’re drawn into the gang,” Sessions explained.

President Donald Trump has made the destruction of MS-13 one of the priorities of his administration. A May raid in Los Angeles took out 21 members of the gang’s leadership.

Speaking last week in Long Island, New York — where MS-13 has been connected to more than a dozen murders over the past year — Trump promised that police officers would “liberate their towns.”

