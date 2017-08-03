The War On Leakers Is About To Start

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, and National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina will hold a press conference Friday concerning leaks for sensitive information to members of the press.

DOJ says the leaks have undermined national security.

Though it is not yet clear what the trio will speak to beyond the level of generality, The Washington Post previously reported that the Department will publicize criminal leak investigations related to the unauthorized exposures of classified information in the media. It is not yet clear that these investigations are related to leaks pertaining to the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A second Justice Department source told Fox News that the leak investigations have been underway for several weeks.

The announcement comes weeks after President Trump prodded the AG to escalate the Department’s anti-leak efforts. The president criticized Sessions on Twitter in late July, chiding his “weak position” with respect to “Intel leakers.”

The briefing could be a substantive step towards thawing the icy relationship between Trump and Sessions. Though White House Chief of Staff John Kelly has reportedly informed Sessions that his job is not in danger, demonstrable progress in a leak investigation could mend the bond between the estranged allies.

Follow Kevin on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].