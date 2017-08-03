Tucker Carlson Calls Jim Acosta The ‘Drunk Guy At The Party With Bad Breath Who Won’t Stop Talking’ [VIDEO]

Tucker Carlson mocked CNN’s White House Correspondent Jim Acosta for his questions during the press briefing Wednesday, comparing him to the “drunk guy at the party with bad breath who won’t stop talking.”

Acosta took on White House adviser Stephen Miller over concerns the Trump administration was discriminating against minorities. Acosta raised concerns the U.S. would only bring immigrants from English-speaking countries like Great Britain and Australia.

Carlson said Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Acosta and CNN are, “utterly ignorant on the subject of immigration and yet, and here’s the amazing part, they are still filled with absolute moral certainty and boundless self righteousness. They are buffoons in other words. The drunk guy at the party with bad breath that won’t stop talking.”

Carlson interviewed author and columnist Mark Steyn about the incident and Steyn said if immigrants want a job that Americans don’t want, they should “drag Jim Acosta out of there, kick him to the side-walk and say if you want to do the Jim Acosta show, there is a rusting box car around the back of the freight yards.”

Steyn said over 60 countries have English as on official language including Rwanda adding “the idea that this is some pasty white man’s language is so deranged.”

When Carlson asked why CNN and the mainstream media take offense to an immigration policy helpful to Americans, Steyn said the U.S. has not been allowed to make “value judgements” on immigrants they bring into the country, making it harder to achieve assimilation.

