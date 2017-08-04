Former Mexican President Drops F-Bomb On CNN While Talking About Border Wall [VIDEO]

Former President of Mexico Vicente Fox said “we will never pay for that fucking wall” live on CNN Friday while discussing President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

“You can use my words. We will never pay for that fucking wall,” Fox said. “Why should Mexico pay for the wall. What is the reason? We don’t need a wall.”

“New Day” host Alisyn Camerota smiled uncomfortably after the statement and apologized to viewers.

“I apologize to our morning audience for the salty language this morning. Perhaps I should have taken that offer for the five-second delay,” she said.

Fox continued his rant, calling out Trump for lying to citizens: “If Trump wants to build a wall he has to go to Congress, U.S. Congress and he has to tell the truth to U.S. taxpayers that they are going to pay for that.”

This isn’t the first time Fox has dropped the f-bomb on national television. He appeared on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo in May and said, “We are not paying, I am not going to pay for that fucking wall.”

Fox’s comments come on the heels of the House passing a bill that funds the construction of a border wall, allocating $1.6 billion in federal funds.

