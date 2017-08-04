GOP Donor Sues For Fraud Over Senate’s Failed Obamacare Repeal Efforts

Virginia GOP donor Bob Heghmann, a retired attorney, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Virginia Republican Party to get his donations back after the Senate’s failed attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Heghman argues that the groups should apply more pressure on lawmakers to complete health care reform or return campaign donations, as members of Congress have failed to deliver on their top campaign promise.

The suit alleges that the Republican Party “has been engaged in a pattern of racketeering which involves massive fraud perpetrated on Republican voters and contributors as well as some Independents and Democrats,” The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Heghman suggested the organizations withhold funds from members as a way to incentivize them to pass legislation.

“If the candidates don’t deliver, it’s incumbent on the RNC to go to the candidate and say, ‘You can’t do this,'” he told the paper.

The defendants in the case include the RNC, the Republican Party of Virginia, Virginia’s two national GOP committee members and state party chairman John Whitbeck.

Heghman’s Federal Election Commission records show he donated $875 to New Hampshire’s GOP, but hasn’t given to the RNC or state party, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

The move follows the upper chamber failing to pass the motion to proceed on a watered-down repeal bill last Friday. GOP senators left for their August recess Thursday without a clear plan on how to move forward on their repeal goals as a divide remains on a key number of areas.

Lawmakers are expected to take up tax reform upon their return, and are waiting for the Congressional Budget Office to score two health care amendments leadership hopes will garner enough support to pass a bill.

Follow Juliegrace Brufke on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].