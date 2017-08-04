Maxine Waters: After Impeaching Trump, Go After Pence [VIDEO]

California Rep. Maxine Waters, the Democratic lawmaker leading the campaign to impeach President Trump, already has her sights set on his likely replacement, Vice President Mike Pence.

Waters discussed her impeachment fantasy on Friday during an interview on ABC’s “The View.”

“Do you think Pence will be better than Trump?” Waters was asked by View co-host Joy Behar.

“No, and when we finish with Trump we have to go after Putin,” Waters said, mixing up Pence with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Waters was the first national lawmaker to directly call for Trump’s impeachment. She has called the Republican a “pathological liar” and led her supporters in “Impeach 45” chants. In a separate interview on Friday, Waters said that Trump was “the most deplorable person I’ve ever met in my life.” (RELATED: Trump Is Apparently ‘The Most Deplorable Person’ Maxine Waters Has Ever Met)

While Waters has said that she believes Trump should be targeted for impeachment over his alleged ties to Russia and his past business dealings, she offered no rationale for going after Pence.

WATCH:

