‘Sex And The City’ Democrat Could Oust Cuomo

Democratic Actress Cynthia Nixon is considering a bid to replace New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a primary, according to a Thursday report from the Wall Street Journal.

Nixon became an activist and avid supporter of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s 2013 election. She’s openly said she isn’t interested in running for governor, but several liberal groups are trying to draft her into the race.

“Basically, Gov. Cuomo is shortchanging the children of New York state,” Nixon said on The View in April. “He is not against public schools but he doesn’t like to pay for them.”

The actress then went on to assert that the longtime politician is closer to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos than a traditional Democrat.

“She’s an out-of-the-box candidate with progressive credentials who would excite people,” Alliance for Quality Education Director Billy Easton told the WSJ about the potential candidate.

Nixon isn’t the only potential primary challenger for Cuomo as he seeks his third term as governor, according to the report. Former state lawmaker Terry Gibson and Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner have each expressed interest in the primary, indicating that there is a great appetite within the party to replace the state’s executive.

Cuomo remains on the shortlist to challenge President Donald Trump, should he run for re-election in 2022. He’s an influential candidate with national name recognition, due to his connection with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. He endorsed her presidential campaign, and she most recently praised his education policy.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].