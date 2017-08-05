A Mooch Sitcom May Be Underway: ‘Attack Of The Swamp Monsters’

The Entertainment-Industrial Complex reigns.

Anthony Scaramucci has reportedly been meeting with a major Hollywood producer to adapt a White House version of late 90’s sitcom “Spin City,” TMZ reports. The concept centers on a Washington outsider using full-fledge bravado to storm to power before squaring off against ruthless political insiders. “10 Days in July” and “Attack of the Swamp Monsters” are the two rumored titles.

A former Harvard graduate and Goldman Sachs investment banker, Scaramucci sold his hedge-fund SkyBridge Capital to a Chinese conglomerate in preparation for a gig with the Trump administration that came later than expected. But “Mooch” flamed out as communication director after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly ousted him after only 10 days in the blowback of a profanity-laced conversation with a New Yorker reporter.

Mooch isn’t the only one cashing in on his brief encounters with the Trump White House. Literary powerhouse Javelin is currently shopping former FBI Director James Comey blockbuster memoir. Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is also courting offers from networks.

