Conway: Trump’s Running In 2020

Kellyanne Conway confirmed that President Donald Trump will be running for president in 2020 in an interview Sunday morning.

“The president says privately and publicly, often, George that he’ll be president for seven and a half more years, so he plans on being a two-term president,” the former campaign staffer told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”

Republicans nationwide began to doubt that the president would run for re-election in the 2020 presidential race after a New York Times article asserted there was a growing coalition of party insiders who are attempting to draw Vice President Mike Pence into the running.

Pence responded harshly to the allegations he was somehow involved in the potential coup in an official statement.

My statement regarding the absurd @NYtimes article. pic.twitter.com/htvYSbS2dy — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 6, 2017

“Today’s article in the New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team,” the vice president said Sunday morning. “The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration.”

Conway also denied the report on the vice president.

“It is absolutely true that the vice president is getting ready for 2020, for reelection as vice president,” Conway said. She called the article “complete fiction and a complete fabrication.”

