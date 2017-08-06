Trump Touts Economic Record Following Positive Jobs Report

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning and promoted what he sees as a successful first six months on the economic front.

“MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” The president tweeted, accompanied by a series of graphics highlighting Friday’s jobs report and recent investment announcements by foreign companies.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/g4ELhh9joH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2017

The president shared a Fox Business television graphic that lists Trump’s economic accomplishments. The graphic mentions Toyota’s and Mazda’s Friday announcement on a joint-venture for a $1.6 billion U.S.-based facility that will employ 4,000 Americans. (RELATED: Toyota And Mazda To Set Up $1.6 Billion Plant In US, Creating 4,000 Jobs)

Trump also highlighted the stock market’s record performances and the fact that the jobless claims are at its lowest point in 28 years.

The president commenced a 17-day working vacation this weekend on the heels of a jobs report that soundly beat Wall Street expectations. The U.S. economy added 209,000 new jobs in July, and the unemployment rate returned to a 16-year low. (RELATED: July Jobs Report Beats Wall Street Expectations)

The U.S. has now added over a million new jobs since Trump stepped into office. The milestone is evidence that the country is at or near full employment. The 4.3 percent unemployment rate, experts say, is often the natural rate of turnover in the jobs market.

