CNN host Kate Bolduan added to criticisms Monday that the Democratic Party doesn’t have a message or a leader heading into 2018 midterm elections.

After CNN commentator Ana Navarro suggested there is a divide within the Republican Party, Bolduan immediately argued that the Democrats aren’t faring much better.

“Is there an argument to be made that 200 days in the Democrats are in no better place?” Bolduan asked. “I mean, look at where Democrats are right now.”

“You lost all the special elections you guys all thought you had a chance in, theres no real clear leader of the party as we’re looking, everyone starts looking, toward 2020, and there’s no real clear message despite the attempt at the reboot,” she said.

WATCH:

Jon Selib, a former Democratic staffer, seemed to agree with the assessment but said “the test will be in 2018…when we have a race to run.”

Follow Amber on Twitter