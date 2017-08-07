CNN To Trump: If It’s Not A Vacation, ‘People Would Like To See His Office’

CNN’s Brian Stelter challenged President Donald Trump to provide the media greater access to his Bedminster, N.J. resort, where he plans on spending 17 days working remotely.

“You’re not on the resort grounds, will you ever get to see the president during this 17-day vacation?” Stelter asked Bloomberg White House correspondent Margaret Talev Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

“We’ve urged the White House to give us at least a little bit of insight into how he has been spending his time” Talev responded. “As he said, it’s not a vacation because he’s working, so I think people would like to see his office.”

Trump travelled to Bedminster on Friday with his daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, and newly-appointed Chief of Staff John Kelly. The president has repeatedly said that his 17-day trip to his Bedminster property is not a vacation, indicating that he will be actively taking meetings and making phone calls to administration officials.

Trump, currently embattled by criticism over a stagnant legislative agenda, has spent 13 of his 28 weekends in office away from the White House. His frequent absences, often replete with rounds of golf, have drawn significant media scrutiny.

Stelter continued to poke fun at the Trump administration’s lack of transparency, suggesting that golfers and wedding guests at Bedminster represent the best source of information on the Trump White House.

Stelter concluded the segment by suggesting that the best way to cover Trump might be to buy a membership to his New Jersey club.

