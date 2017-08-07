Dem Senator Says Trump Is ‘Bullying’ Him [VIDEO]

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal claimed Monday that President Trump is “bullying” him.

Blumenthal appeared on CNN early Monday morning where he claimed that Trump was “weaponizing” the Department of Justice to go after leakers, prompting Trump to punch back at Blumenthal over Twitter. Trump ripped Blumenthal for falsely claiming to have served in Vietnam, calling the senator “a phony Vietnam con artist!”

Blumenthal repeatedly accused Trump of bullying him, both on Twitter and later in a subsequent appearance on CNN.

“Mr. President: Your bullying hasn’t worked before and it won’t work now. No one is above the law,” Blumenthal tweeted Monday morning.

“I think Senator Blumenthal should take a nice long vacation in Vietnam, where he lied about his service, so he can at least say he was there,” Trump tweeted in response.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer brought up that tweet while interviewing Blumenthal Monday evening, at which point the senator again accused Trump of “bullying” him.

“I have no idea what is going on inside his mind, what I do know is I will not be distracted by this bullying,” Blumenthal said. He added that Trump’s “bullying tweets reinforce the need” to enact legislation to prevent Trump from firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

