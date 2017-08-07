Manchin: ‘I Don’t Give A Sh*t’ About Reelection

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is up for re-election in 2018 but said Sunday he does not give a sh*t about being reelected.

“I don’t give a sh*t, you understand? I just don’t give a sh*t,” he said in an interview with Charleston Gazette Mail. “Don’t care if I get elected, don’t care if I get defeated, how about that. If they think because I’m up for election, that I can be wrangled into voting for sh*t that I don’t like and can’t explain, they’re all crazy.”

Manchin’s comments come as he and three other Senate Democrats refused to sign a letter establishing the party line on tax reform.

“The bottom line is, if it doesn’t help West Virginia, it doesn’t make sense to me, and just because there’s an election doesn’t mean I sign on or don’t sign on,” Manchin said.

Manchin is seeking re-election in a state that President Donald Trump won by a massive margin. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice publicly switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican party at a rally for Trump in West Virginia Thursday night, where he shared his reasoning behind changing his party affiliation. (RELATED: WV Governor Changes Party Registration To Republican [VIDEO])

“I’m not scared of an election, let’s put it that way. Elections do not bother me or scare me. I’m going to continue to do the same thing I’ve always done, extremely independent,” Manchin said.

