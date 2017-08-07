California Democratic representative Maxine Waters wouldn’t rule out the concept of an all-black political party when asked about it on Monday.

Waters joined “The Breakfast Club” radio show on Monday morning and was asked if it was time for black people to form their own political party.

“No, not at this point,” Waters said. “You have to show that you’re willing and you’re able to put the numbers together and exercise your influence.”

“We still are not voting our influence yet,” she continued. “What we should do is organize our power, exercise our power, particularly in the Democratic Party because that’s where most of us are.”

Waters then suggested that when black people are “strong enough” they may branch out into their own party.

After black people fully participate in politics, she said, “then you can raise that kind of question–whether we are strong enough to talk about organizing another party.”

