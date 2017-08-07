An MSNBC guest asserted Monday that Donald Trump’s name is becoming a “modern day swastika” for “Islamaphobic” people.

The comment was sparked by a discussion about a Minnesota mosque bombing, which Sirius XM radio host Dean Obeidallah claims is indicative of a larger trend of hate against Muslims since Trump was elected.

“Just a week ago, another Muslim cemetery in the Minneapolis suburbs was vandalized with swastikas, graffiti,” Obeidallah said during a Monday interview on MSNBC. “Since January we’ve had five mosques burned down in America by arson, that’s according to the police.”

“We’ve had swastikas written on mosques, we’ve had the word ‘Trump’ painted on a mosque in New Jersey, Iowa, New York,” he continued. “For some, the word ‘Trump’ is becoming a modern day swastika.”

“I’m not saying [Trump] wants that, but for some of his followers that’s what it is,” Obeidallah concluded without any pushback from MSNBC host Ali Velshi.

