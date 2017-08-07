New York Times reporter Nicholas Confessore cited “sushi in the cafeteria” as just one sign that his newspaper is not “failing,” as President Trump tweeted.

Trump tweeted Monday:

The failing @nytimes, which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The tweet was in reference to a report claiming that Vice President Mike Pence was gearing up to run for president in 2020 instead of Trump. Pence called the report “absurd.”

Confessore responded to the claim that NYT is failing during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe early Monday.

“I think in the last quarter we had 100,000 new digital subscriptions,” he said, reading off of a piece of a paper. “We’re hiring people.”

Then, in a failed attempt at humor, Confessore cited the “sushi in the cafeteria” as further evidence that NYT is not failing.

“Our sushi in the cafeteria is pretty good so I think the Times is doing great,” he said, prompting no laughter from Scarborough or the other guests on the show.

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter