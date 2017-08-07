Trump Calls Democratic Senator ‘Phony Vietnam Con Artist’ After Comments On Russia Probe

President Trump is on vacation, but that hasn’t stopped him from watching early morning cable TV and tweeting angrily in response.

On Monday, President Trump went after Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who was on CNN earlier in the morning to discuss the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

Blumenthal also expressed concern that the Trump administration has “weaponized” investigations into leaks of classified information. On Friday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the agency will be aggressively investigating leaks to the media.

Blumenthal’s remarks touched off a trio of tweets from Trump, who began his vacation at his Bedminster, N.J. golf resort on Friday.

In 2010, The New York Times reported that Blumenthal falsely claimed that he served in the Vietnam War. In fact, Blumenthal served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve between 1970 and 1976, but he was stationed in the U.S. and never went to Vietnam. He had received five deferments between 1965 and 1970.

Blumenthal said after the Times revelation that he “misspoke” about being in Vietnam.

Trump himself received four student deferments and one medical deferment, preventing him from being drafted. But unlike Blumenthal, Trump has never claimed to have served in Vietnam.

Trump has gone after Blumenthal about his Vietnam statements in the past.

In February, after Blumenthal pledged to block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, Trump criticized CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for not asking Blumenthal about his Vietnam record.

