Trump: ‘Working Hard’ In NJ During White House Renovation

President Donald Trump clarified in a Monday tweet that he is hard at work from Bedminster, N.J. while the White House undergoes renovations.

Trump stated he is “working hard” from Trump National Golf Club, and will be traveling to New York for meetings scheduled next week. The president’s tweet comes as he continues taking criticism for what some media outlets have called a 17-day “vacation.”

The White House is in need of repairs — including issues with bugs, rodents, worn carpets, and a 27-year-old heating system — hence why the president and his family have vacated the residence for several days.

Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation. Going to New York next week for more meetings.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

Trump sent out a tweet Saturday relaying a very similar message, explaining that the construction at the White House has been planned for awhile.

Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation – meetings and calls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017

A White House official called the White House renovation “necessary” in a Friday statement to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

The renovations will last through Aug. 20, and during that time all White House staff will relocate to the nearby Eisenhower Executive Office Building until the work is complete.

