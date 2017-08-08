200 Days In, Most Americans Think Trump’s Presidency Has Been A Failure

President Donald Trump’s support has reached an all time low as 59 percent of respondents in a poll released Monday say Trump’s first six months in office have been a failure.

Only 38 percent of respondents said they approve of Trump’s overall job performance while 56 percent said they disapprove, according to the poll CNN sponsored and independent polling firm SSRS conducted. This marks only the second time in which a president’s approval rating has dipped below 50 percent this soon after taking office since modern polling began. The other instance being former President Bill Clinton’s 44 percent approval rating in 1993.

Support among Trump’s base, white working class voters, has fallen dramatically. Only 35 percent of whites who do not have a college degree strongly approve of his performance, down 12 points since February. Falling support among Trump’s base may be connected to the notable decrease in the number of white working class voters who view Trump as a catalyst for change. Fifty-eight percent of non-college whites see Trump as a change agent, down from 64 percent in April.

These low approval numbers come after a month of successive set backs and general disorder for the Trump administration. Most notably the GOP failed to pass Obamacare repeal after a long battle that monopolized scarce legislative time.

The poll reveals a deep seated distrust in the White House to provide accurate information. Just 24 percent of those polled say they trust all or most of the information supplied in official White House communications. More Americans, 30 percent, say they trust “nothing at all” that comes from Trump’s office. Trust in White House communications is not much better among Republicans, about half of whom still believe White House messaging is credible.

This fall in White House credibility comes after a turbulent period, defined by a number of high level dismissals and departures in the West Wing. Since taking office Trump has lost a national security advisor, an FBI director, two communications directors and a chief of staff in a series of high profile resignations and dismissals. Most Americans, 59 percent, say the high rate of turnover has diminished the administration’s ability to be effective.

Americans’ tolerance for Trump’s incessant tweeting also appears to be waning. A slight majority believe the president’s tweets are an effective means of communication and 72 percent say they send the wrong message to his fellow world leaders.

Personal respect for Trump is also very low. Just 30 percent on respondents say they admire the president and 34 percent say they are proud to have him as president. A majority of voters, 55 percent, say he has lowered the stature of the presidency and roughly 60 percent don’t consider him honest and trustworthy.

The poll is based on phone interviews with a random national sample of 1,018 adults conducted from August 3 to 6.

