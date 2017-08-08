Ana Navarro had a major meltdown Tuesday on CNN when American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp suggested she talk about substantive issues rather than Trump’s temperament.

“Ana and I are both Republicans, we have a strong disagreement on the Trump agenda,” Schlapp said on “New Day.” “As we fight, let’s have a fair fight on disagreement on the issues.”

Host Chris Cuomo jumped in to argue that people don’t necessarily oppose Trump’s agenda, but they dislike that he lies.

Navarro bombastically agreed. “You’re trying to make this segment about something it’s completely not about!” Navarro exploded at Schlapp. “You talk and talk and talk, you’ve tried to make this about abortion, you’ve tried to make it about science…this is about the fact that the President of the United States goes out and lies.”

“Last week he told us he had phone calls he did not have with people who did not call him on the phone, who he claimed told him things they did not tell him–that’s a lie! Some of you may choose to believe alternative facts…some of us choose to believe in a factual universe,” she ranted.

WATCH:

