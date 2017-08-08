CNN Correspondent: Democrats In ‘Complete Disrepair And Disarray’

CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny said Tuesday that the Democratic Party has no bench and is in “complete disrepair and disarray.”

“It’s a huge problem for Democrats, there is no bench for the party. So they can be laughing all they want about these poll number for Donald Trump, but the reality is Democrats are in complete disrepair and disarray,” Zeleny said during an “Inside Politics” interview. “There’s no leader.”

Host Dana Bash showed a graphic of some top Democratic presidential contenders, and pointed out that Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former Vice President Joe Biden are all over the age of 70.

Zeleny said he’s hopeful the party sticks to its promise to look forward to the future and not become stuck in the past, highlighting California Sen. Kamala Harris as the lone bright spot.

“Sen. Kamala Harris is fascinating to me because she arrives in Washington the exact same time that Barack Obama arrived in Washington,” Zeleny said. “2005 for him, 2017 for her, in terms of the first year of a Republican administration.”

“The party generally looks to someone new, not someone old. The future, not the past. We’ll see if that’s true this time,” Zeleny concluded.

