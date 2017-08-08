Dems Are In Such Disarray, They Have A Platoon Of Candidates Running For The Same Position

There are 11 Democrats running in the same Michigan state legislature election Tuesday, continuing a trend of the party fielding a steep number candidates for certain races.

The seat is in a strongly Democratic district, meaning whoever wins the Democratic primary Tuesday is likely to claim the seat in November when the general election is held.

The state seat was made available after Rep. Brian Banks was forced to resign as part of a plea deal following his conviction on three separate felony charges. Authorities charged him after he provided false information in an attempt to secure a loan, according to the Detroit CBS affiliate.

Banks officially resigned in February, and 11 Democrats signed on to compete for his seat in the strong Democratic neighborhood of Michigan’s 1st state legislative district.

The Michigan state race is only the latest race in which Democratic candidates vastly outnumber Republicans. There are now nine Democratic candidates against Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia, and progressives are beginning to launch challenges to establishment friendly candidates in other races.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton supported a new Democratic group called “Run for Something,” and progressives launched an action committee called “Brand New Congress,” a group designed to replace every sitting member of Congress whether they are a Democrat or not.

Sen. Bernie Sanders started the trend of progressive outsiders entering Democratic races when he was the only serious candidate to challenge Clinton’s supposed dominance on the national stage. Other candidates have taken note. Progressive former Rep. Tom Perriello challenged the Democratic party favorite in the race for Virginia’s governor, with Bernie’s support. However, his primary challenge ended in a landslide victory for current Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam.

Banks won the Democratic primary with nearly 45 percent of the vote, but he was challenged by five other opponents looking to unseat him. The state of Michigan imposes a strict, three-term limit on state representatives.

Follow Phillip On Twitter

Have a Tip? Let us Know

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].