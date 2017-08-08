Jason Chaffetz: ‘Deep State’ Trying To Undermine Trump [VIDEO]

The Department of Justice isn’t going far enough to crack down on the illegal leaks flowing out of the executive branch, former Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning, adding that the “deep state” is trying to keep President Trump from restructuring the federal government.

“They need to start putting people in handcuffs,” Chaffetz said. “The deputy attorney general has no credibility on this, he is doing a press conference, most people don’t understand there are 72 inspectors general that have 13,000 employees. There are 500 inspectors general in just the Department of Justice. Report after report after report, when I was chairing [the House Oversight Committee], we read reports making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice and they don’t prosecute these people.”

“We could sit here all day long, look at people in the past, federal employees, violated the law documented by the inspector general, go put them in handcuffs we’ll get some credibility.”

Host Brian Kilmeade noted that federal employees recently leaked a climate change report to reporters at the New York Times, who published it on Tuesday.

“The deep state does not like the fact that Donald Trump is trying to change the trajectory of the federal government in a place more compatible with what the American people want,” Chaffetz explained. “That’s what they don’t understand. That is why Republicans were so successful, you even have the governor of West Virginia switching parties. The liberals, their mind are exploding.”

WATCH: