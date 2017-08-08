Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said Tuesday that he is done watching Fox News because their women only serve to distract from their news.

“I’m going to have to turn off these TVs in here,” Limbaugh said exasperatedly. “There’s another woman up here, I can tell you just had plastic surgery, it’s depressing and distracting.”

Limbaugh refuses to name the anchor he is talking about, and suggests maybe her “plastic surgery” look is the result of wearing too much makeup.

“It doesn’t matter who it is,” he continued. “I’m not gonna tell you what’s wrong with it, it could just be an excessive amount of makeup but I don’t think so. It’s just a distraction.”

“On the Fox show it’s nothing but eight pairs of legs that you see. Why tune into a program when all you see if eight pairs of legs with the skirts halfway up the thigh?” Limbaugh asked rhetorically.

“What do they expect us to do here?” he finished.

WATCH:



Follow Amber on Twitter