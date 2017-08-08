White House senior adviser Stephen Miller rebranded the “mainstream media” as the “extreme media” Tuesday night in his first interview since his smackdown of CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Laura Ingraham, filling in as a host for Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” asked Miller why news networks spent a large chunk of their airtime Tuesday touting a poll that says Trump has a rather low approval rating.

“These polls are put out there for what reason?” Ingraham questioned. “I thought to myself, ‘Those are the same polls that had Hillary…winning significantly.'”

“Well, the media’s gotten the president wrong, of course, since the day he announced and every day since,” Miller replied.

“There’s segments of the extreme media–I wouldn’t call it mainstream because it’s extreme to want open borders and it’s extreme to want to have unlimited cheap migration driving down wages, these are extreme positions–and so the extreme media is going to do whatever they can to drag down this president,” he continued.

“But as long as the people stand for what they want and what they believe, we’re going to keep winning,” Miller asserted.

WATCH:

