TV Pundit Accuses New RNC Spokesperson Of Being A ‘Fraud’ On Twitter

The Hill contributor and TV Pundit Cheri Jacobus criticized new Republican National Committee (RNC) national spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany as a “fraud” and claimed she has never served as a media correspondent.

RNC press release claims she’s been a “correspondent”. She’s never been a news correspondent. Was at Harvard for just one year too. #fraud https://t.co/zwjsrT4I1J — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 8, 2017

Jacobus intimated that McEnany is dishonest because she only spent one year at Harvard law school. McEnany attended Georgetown for her undergrad and went on to Miami law school for one year, before transferring her final two years and receiving her J.D. from Harvard.

McEnany reached out to The Daily Caller and said anyone who claims she only attended Harvard for one year is “erroneous” and pointed out that Cosmopolitan had to correct their story to reflect that fact.

TheDC reached out to the Harvard Law School Communications office for confirmation, but did not receive comment in time for publication.

McEnany has become a media target after resigning from CNN and serving as a news anchor for President Donald Trump’s Facebook channel. Shortly after her appearance anchoring the news, she was elevated to the position of national spokesperson for the RNC.

McEnany is an outspoken Trump supporter and appeared frequently on “CNN Tonight with Don Lemon,” where she defended the president.

Jacobus originally mocked McEnany for a tweet she wrote poking fun at former President Barack Obama’s brother who still lives in poverty in Kenya.

How I Met Your Brother — Never mind, forgot he’s still in that hut in Kenya. #ObamaTVShows — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 30, 2012

the new RNC spokesperson. https://t.co/6CWvp4HhCo — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) August 7, 2017

