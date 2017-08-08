WATCH: Christian Confronts Rep For Saying God Will ‘Take Care Of’ Climate Change

A young Christian man confronted GOP Rep. Tim Walberg at a town hall Monday over the Michigan lawmaker’s claim that God will “take care of” climate change.

William Lawrence, a member of climate change advocacy organization the Sunrise Movement, ignored the prohibition against asking unscreened questions to ask Walberg whether his previous statements on climate change were connected to political donations he receives from fossil fuel interests.

WATCH:



Wahlberg told constituents in May that he is unconcerned about manmade climate change because, according to his Christian faith, God will protect people from its effects.

“I believe there’s climate change,” Walberg said, as seen in a video that the Huffington Post published. “I believe there’s been climate change since the beginning of time. I think there are cycles. Do I think man has some impact? Yeah, of course. Can man change the entire universe? No.”

“Why do I believe that?” he continued. “Well, as a Christian, I believe that there is a creator in God who is much bigger than us. And I’m confident that, if there’s a real problem, he can take care of it.”

Lawrence took issue with Walberg’s characterization of Christianity, arguing that his statement “distorts Scripture.” Walberg responded by denying that he ever made the statement.

“I was so offended when I heard Walberg’s comment about God and climate change,” Lawrence said in a statement released by the Sunrise Movement. “This contradicts Scripture, which calls us to take care of the earth and our fellow human beings. I did some research and it turns out Walberg is worshiping at ‘the church of Koch’ instead. I felt called to make sure people knew that.”

