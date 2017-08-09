A Comedian’s Inconvenient Truth For Al Gore’s New Movie [VIDEO]

Comedian Tim Young took on former Vice President Al Gore’s new movie “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” by dissecting the trailer for the film on The Daily Caller News Foundation’s “No Things Considered.”

Young highlighted Gore’s use of a helicopter, how the left thinks the world is falling apart because Donald Trump is president and how Gore is making the claim that “the Paris Climate Accords were all caused by Al Gore himself” to demonstrate Gore’s ability to place himself in the center of any situation.

At the end of the clip, Young makes the claim the whole movie is Gore’s application for a new government position.

WATCH:



