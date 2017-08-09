Celebrate National VEEP Day With These Stunning Second Ladies [SLIDESHOW]

Wednesday is National Vice President’s Day, and what better way is there to celebrate than by taking a look back at the women who have served as second ladies of the United States?

Much like the president does to the vice president, our first ladies get a lot more media attention than our second ladies. All the more reason to take a look back and remind yourself of the admirable wives of our former vice presidents.

Current second lady Karen Pence is representing the position as well as any of the women who came before her. Mrs. Pence has spent her time as second lady bringing attention to the issues facing children and families as well as the sacrifices made by military service members and their families. A former teacher and award-winning watercolor artist, Karen Pence is also promoting art therapy as a method to treat mental illnesses.

Mrs. Pence is just over six months into her role, which gives her plenty of time to live up to the standards that these second ladies set before her.

Click an image below for larger version.