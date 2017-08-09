CNBC Anchor Compares Rex Tillerson To Mother Of Dragons On ‘Game Of Thrones’

CNBC’s “Power Lunch” co-anchor Brian Sullivan compared Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to a fictional mother of dragons Wednesday on “Morning Joe.”

“Perhaps the Trump administration is getting its advice from ‘Game of Thrones,'” Sullivan said. “Remember the dragon episode last Sunday, ‘Fire and Fury’? It seemed like that might have been Daenerys Targaryen as Secretary of State.”

Tillerson had just landed in Guam for a refuel stop after North Korea threatened to attack Guam with nuclear weapons.

Morning Joe hosts brought Sullivan onto their program to discuss the effect of escalation on the stock market, and he said that all signs point to continued stability.

“Corporate earnings are up, the economy is up. All the things that matter to the stock market that should matter to stock prices are doing well,” Sullivan said. “Wall Street believes this is just rhetoric.”

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski also compared the White House drama surrounding former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former communications director Anthony Scaramucci to a Game of Thrones episode in June.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]