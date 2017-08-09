CNN is ramping up their Russia coverage by attaching addenda about the Russia probe to their chyrons, regardless of whether or not the investigation actually relates to the story they are reporting.

Even if the Russia investigation is only tangentially related to the issue at hand, CNN makes sure to note the issue is happening “amid Russia firestorm” and “amid Russia investigation” to always have the probe at the forefront of their coverage.

President Trump is currently in the middle of a 17-day summer vacation, for example, but CNN reminded its viewers several times that the vacation comes as special prosecutor Robert Mueller is empaneling a grand jury in the Russia investigation.

“President Trump is on his way to his country club in New Jersey for a two week vacation but the White House is not getting a break when it comes to the Russia investigation,” said White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

“The president arrived in New Jersey just a little while ago…back here in Washington, investigators led by the special counsel Robert Mueller are pressing ahead in their probe into possible ties between the Trump team and Russia’s efforts to influence last year’s presidential campaign,” host Wolf Blitzer helpfully told viewers.

Similarly, when President Trump visited France to celebrate Bastille Day last month, CNN covered much of the trip in the context of his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer.

“Trump visits Paris amid Russia investigation,” one chyron read, while another stated, “Trump leaves Paris amid Russia firestorm.”

When Trump gave a speech on infrastructure, CNN felt the need to blast the chyron, “Trump talks infrastructure as Russia investigation builds,” and then again during Christopher Wray’s confirmation hearing for FBI director, “Trump’s FBI pick testifies amid Russia firestorm.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter